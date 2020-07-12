A size for all | Local entrepreneur promoting body positivity with trendy clothing

By Naomi Parris

WHEN we think of fashion and modelling, we usually think of the tall petite girl or a strapping young man strutting down the runway in the latest pieces of clothing.

However, a new era is upon us, and more and more, people have been demanding that men and women of all shapes and sizes be included in fashion, whether it be on the hangers of boutiques or on stage at local fashion shows. One of the movers and shakers heeding that call is 21-year-old entrepreneur Omallia Thorington.

Thorington, who manages her own online boutique ‘Mallie Enchanted,’ which is known for being an inclusive brand catering for women of all shapes and sizes, noted that it is extremely important for young women and girls to see representations of themselves on magazine covers, as well as on the scenes of large brands sch as Vogue, Dior and many others.

“It is very important because the world is not made up of a particular size of people, there is a diversity of sizes and we all should be advocating for it because a lot of times we allow these brands to do whatever and we are not speaking out,” she stated.

The advocate for body positivity stated that many young girls and women usually find themselves trying to change themselves to fit what is portrayed as the norm in the mainstream media, which can be both harmful to one’s mental and psychical health.

“It’s a thing where you can be plus and you really want to buy this thing, but they don’t have your size and then you find yourself trying to look skinny just to fit in this type of clothing and this type of brand, because you just want to fit in with everyone else,” she stated.

Thorington added that with the recent attention the fashion industry in Guyana has been receiving, she believes local designers who are launching a new clothing brand or line must be mindful and inclusive, adding pieces for both men and women who are on the heavier side.

“There are a lot of local brands that you’d want to support, but can’t, because they don’t make clothing to fit you. They don’t make sizes for you and even to the local seamstresses; a lot of people don’t know how to sew for a curvy body,” she told the Pepperpot.

‘Self-love is the best kind of loving’

Acknowledging that Guyana’s society norms usually see persons belittling young men and women for their weight, as persons are always commenting that ‘you’re either too fat or too thin’, Thorington stated that many young people have to first learn to love themselves.

She noted that while the journey of self-love may not be an easy one, it will definitely change the way one sees themselves and will eventually alter the way other people see you.

“Try to flood your thoughts with positivity and when you truly start loving yourself, it’s going to show and people are going to see that. Wear whatever you want and do whatever you want and they would naturally respect you,” she said.

However, she noted that people must also be mindful of what they say and how they say it, because words can cut deep and sometimes even leave scars. “We should also teach people, I mean you can’t always control your mind and what you think but you can watch what you saw.”

‘Being on the heavier side does not make you unhealthy’

Noting that the stigma of assuming that someone who is plus-sized is unhealthy is absurd, as there are many plus-sized persons who are vegetarians and also exercise regularly. However, losing weight can remain a challenge owing to a medical condition as well as genetics.

“People are like, ‘oh, you getting fat you need to go [to] the gym’ and I’m like, I am going to the gym but nothing is happening, and I’m not going to kill myself trying to get slim, but you know I’m still trying to be on the healthy side,” the young woman stated.

Thorington added that while nothing is wrong with wanting to tweak the way you look, especially if one is willing and dedicated to do so by exercise or diet, it should never be influenced by someone else’s opinion.

Catering for all shapes and sizes

Thorington disclosed that her business originally started from her just shopping for herself.

She noted that she was looking for a specific piece of clothing, however, was having some difficulties since the boutique that was selling this specific item at the time did not cater for her size.

Thorington eventually came across a website that catered for women who looked like her and she decided to pick a few items for herself, as well as a few for some of her plus-sized sisters.

She noted that while she caters for all body types, the majority of her customers are on the heavier side.

“People are longing for it, people are buying and every day I get orders. They really love the [items] and it’s not old- fashioned. It’s really sexy and appealing to the body and the eyes, so I really appreciate the support – I’m getting a lot of support from the plus-sized community,” she told the Pepperpot Magazine.

Admitting that her business venture was only meant to be a one-time thing, she noted that with the overwhelming support she has been receiving and also the demand for trendy, plus-sized clothing in Guyana, she will continue her business and may even expand.

The ‘Lindener’ who is also a YouTuber, admitted that while she also does a lot of make-up videos, her true talents lie in the editing aspect of her videos, as that is her true passion. She noted that she loves videography and photography and was collaborating with a professional for a photoshoot; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed.

She noted that she also intends to use her YouTube platform to engage other youths on critical topics, but that too has been placed on hold and she has been experimenting with make-up and photo editing on her channel in the meantime.

The 21-year-old told the Pepperpot Magazine that she is not one to put herself in a box, as such, she is passionate about exploring her talents, whether it be in the fashion and economic arena, after disclosing that during her time at home she enrolled in an online business programme to enhance her business skills.