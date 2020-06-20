11 teachers at Moruca test positive for COVID-19

…MoE to implement alternative engagement methods for NGSA, CSEC students

IN light of a high incidence of coronavirus infection among teaching staff at the Moruca sub-region in the North West District, the Ministry of Education (MoE) will be implementing alternative methods of engagement to prepare pupils and students for the imminent National Grade Six Examination (NGSA), and Caribbean Secondary Certificate Examinations (CSEC) exams respectively.

The ministry has confirmed in a release that a total of eleven teachers of the Moruca sub-district have tested positive for the Coronavirus thus far.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Public Health reported that there were 12 new cases of the Coronavirus at Moruca, taking the total number of positive cases there to 23.

The Education Ministry said that Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Steven Chefoon has since advised that with the increasing number of confirmed cases in the Moruca sub-district, the situation there is now deemed as ‘community transmission’.

Additionally, the RHO has requested a community lockdown for a period of 14 days. “The Department of Education, under guidance from the Ministry of Education, with effect from Friday, June 19, 2020, has closed all schools in the sub-district until the spread is contained,” the ministry said, and that

alternative methods of engagement are being implemented to ensure that the 359 NGSA pupils and 214 CSEC students are prepared to write the exams.

“The MoE takes this opportunity to remind our teachers who are affected that our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families at this time,” the ministry said, adding: “We wish to reiterate that the health, well-being and safety of all our teachers and learners across the country continue to be our main priority during this season of engagement and examinations.”

It also noted that it remains resolute in closely monitoring the situation, and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.

The authorities at Santa Rosa, Guyana’s most populated indigenous village, have been facing an uphill battle in their fight to implement precautionary measures to stem to spread of the disease at the village. Thus far, one death attributed to the virus has been recorded at Moruca, and among the cases are a medical doctor, several staff members of the Kumaka District Hospital, as well as relatives of several of the earlier patients who are recovering from the pandemic.

Multiple tests have been conducted at the sub-district, including on teaching staff. Many residents who are aligned to a major political party have deemed the situation a political gimmick.