Man arrested after threat to Gov’t, supporters

….several high-powered weapons seized

TWENTY SIX-year-old Jermaine Kingston was, on Wednesday afternoon, arrested by the Police Major Crimes Unit after a video of him singing and making threats to the government and its supporters went viral on social media.

At the time of the threat, the man was also displaying several high-powered and small arms in a vehicle which the police said belonged to a private firm. Kingston is also said to be working with the company.

“Following the circulation of the video above on social media today, in which a cache of firearms was on display, and also in which threats of violence were made, the Guyana Police Force promptly commenced a thorough investigation. So far, investigators have arrested a 26-year-old male and seized a number of firearms belonging to a security firm. A further update will follow,” stated the Guyana Police Force, on Wednesday, in a press statement.

The Guyana Chronicle has since been informed that, up to late last evening, the police were still trying to ascertain if the weapons had the requisite permits, in terms of licence and if the man who was arrested yesterday was lawfully authorised to have them in his possession.

One senior police source said that speaking on the matter would be difficult for him as the Commissioner of Police himself was handling the matter and was expected to issue an updated press statement. Up to press time, that updated statement was not available to the press and or the public. The video sought to send threats directly to the coalition government and its supporters and sought to suggest that if they do not give up the elections, then the guys would be used to force them out of office.

The Guyana Elections Commission has not yet made a formal declaration but a number of media houses and the PPP/C itself have been announcing that they have won the elections.