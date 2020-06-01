Several arrested for breaking ‘6-to-6’ curfew

–expected to appear in court shortly

DURING the past week, Officers of the City Constabulary Department have had cause to arrest 41 persons for flouting the ‘6-to-6’ curfew. They were each placed on $10,000 station bail each, are expected to appear in court to answer charges in the coming days.

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force have also had cause to arrest several persons found liming at a house at Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara for failing to adhere to the COVID-19 Emergency Measures.

At around 19:30hrs on the night in question, the police got wind of a birthday party in full session in the area, and, quickly responding, broke it up and arrested every man jack and took them down to the police station.

According to COVID-19 emergency regulations, social activities such as private parties are restricted until June 3, 2020, and those found in breach will have committed an offence under Section 152 of the Public Health Ordinance.

However, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the curfew is likely to be extended.

Recently, several East Coast villages were listed as COVID-19 ‘hotspots’, among them Golden Grove, Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance, and Strathspey. Among those on the East Bank Demerara listed as ‘hotspots are: Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence, and Timehri.

MOBILE UNITS

Just recently, in an effort to improve its response to the pandemic, the Public Health Ministry launched its mobile unit at the East La Penitence Health Centre, as well as at the two Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) community-based COVID-19 facilities at Herstelling, on the East Coast, and Paradise, on the East Bank.

In recent weeks, the police have been arresting and placing before the courts persons who break the curfew.

Only last month this newspaper reported that 40 Lindeners were arrested and charged for breaking the ‘6-to-6’ curfew, as ranks of Region Ten’s Police Division continue to be proactive in enforcing the mandatory regulation. Many of these curfew breakers were caught as a result of roadblocks, community patrols, and responding to calls reporting persons breaking social-distancing regulations for entertainment purposes.

On the Corentyne, 22 persons, including a number of Venezuelans, were charged on May 6 for breaching the nationwide curfew there, with those being charged hailing from various communities along the Corentyne Coast.

To date, Guyana has recorded 152 COVID-positive cases, with 12 deaths.