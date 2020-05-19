Security guard allegedly raped and killed

POLICE, on Monday, arrested a 17-year-old, along with a taxi driver, for the gruesome murder and rape of a 68-year-old woman whose body was found among tombs at Le Repentir Cemetery.

Margaret Dawson, a security guard attached to the Professional Guard Service (PGS), was last seen alive on Sunday night when she left her daughter’s Albouystown home for work.

Dawson moved to the city from Timehri to avoid taking public transportation, in order to protect herself from COVID-19.

She reportedly called a taxi service for a car to take her to work.

The older suspect is attached to the same taxi service and is known to Dawson. The teen, who lives in Albert Street, Albouystown is known to the taxi driver and was picked up beforehand.

When the taxi arrived, Dawson entered and the car sped away in the direction of the cemetery and she was not seen again.

On Monday morning Dawson’s body was discovered by a passerby using a shortcut in the cemetery which leads into Albouystown.

Her body was discovered, against a grave stone, with her clothes ripped off, along with marks of violence which suggested that she might have been sexually assaulted. Her belongings were also missing.

The taxi driver was forced to flee the scene and leave his motorcar after it was stuck in a manhole.

Less than an hour later, acting on information, the lawmen managed to apprehend the suspect (the driver).

He was searched, and two of the victim’s rings were found in his pocket.

The teen was later arrested by police and taken to his home where he handed over Dawson’s cellphone.

The police also managed to obtain CCTV footage which showed the suspect’s motor car at the cemetery.

The teen is said to be the mastermind behind the murder. Both parties have confessed

Managing Director of PGS, Sean Kirkpatrick, described Dawson as pleasant and respectful to everyone with whom she came into contact, and added that she was dedicated to her work and family.

“We extend our profound sympathy to the bereaved family members of the late Ms. Dawson and commend the Guyana Police Force for their prompt investigation and apprehension of her alleged murderer(s)…. We look forward to the swift and heavy exercise of the courts to see they receive the full punishment for this heinous crime” Kirkpatrick said.