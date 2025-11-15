GPF rolls out Christmas Policing Plan

—with heightened security, 24-hour presence on Christmas Eve, Old Year’s Night

THE Guyana Police Force on Friday launched its Annual Christmas Policing Plans, signalling the start of an intensified, countrywide security posture that will run from November 15, 2025, to January 15, 2026.

The ceremony was held at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe and brought together the Force’s top brass, commanders, and operational heads as they outlined measures to safeguard citizens during the busiest period of the year.

Delivering remarks, Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Ravindradat Budhram told the gathering that the GPF’s steady progress over the years provides confidence that both citizens and visitors will enjoy a safe festive season.

He emphasised that public safety remains paramount, but achieving it requires a collective, community-driven effort, echoing sentiments previously expressed by Deputy Commissioner and Commander of Regional Division 4’A’ Simon McBean.

Budhram underscored that ongoing partnerships between communities and the Police Force have already contributed to a marked reduction in serious crimes, and he encouraged continued cooperation throughout the holidays.

Senior officers then outlined their operational blueprint for the next two months. Deputy Commissioner (Law Enforcement) Wendell Blanhum, Commander McBean, and Traffic Chief Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh detailed a suite of enhanced security and traffic management measures intended to support policing efforts across Georgetown and the regions.

These include increased patrols on foot, motorcycle, bicycle and drone surveillance alongside the establishment of police booths in key hotspots.

Officers also highlighted tailored traffic strategies to manage congestion, reduce disturbances, and maintain public order during peak commercial activity.

A core part of this year’s plan is sustained community engagement and social outreach to keep communication channels strong during the holiday period.

Delivering the feature address, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken linked the Christmas initiative to the broader strategic plan of the Force for 2022–2026.

He said ongoing partnerships have helped bridge the gap between police ranks and the public and noted that the Force has made significant headway in strengthening those relationships.

Hicken directed commanders to ensure that conversations during their outreach activities highlight both traffic and crime prevention, arguing that the country’s rapid development demands smarter use of resources and more proactive policing.

The Commissioner also pointed to the Force’s academic transformation, praising the growing number of officers pursuing higher education.

“This is the first time ever in the history of the Guyana Police Force that the officers are this qualified,” he said, crediting the Government of Guyana’s GOAL scholarship programme, the University of Guyana, and several MOUs and MOAs with regional and international universities for enabling officers to build contemporary policing capacity.

Hicken further announced that police presence across every region will remain at full strength 24 hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. He assured that citizens should feel free from fear of crime during the season, as the Force will maintain heightened visibility nationwide.

“Crime and traffic are the hallmark of the Guyana Police Force. And so, we will ensure we are on top of crime and on top of traffic,” Hicken said.