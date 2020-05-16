Man dies in Soesdyke-Linden Highway accident

A 22-year old pedal cyclist of Kairuni village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, died on Saturday following an accident involving a motorcar.

Dead is Tyron Jerome.

Reports are that around 1230hrs on Saturday, a motorcar bearing registration PXX 2588, was proceeding south along the eastern side of the public road near Silver Hill when it is alleged by the 26-year old driver that the pedal cyclist, who was proceeding in same direction,in the center of the road with no hands on the handle, swerved east while the motorcar was in the process of passing the cyclist.

The driver alleged that he applied brakes and swerved west to avoid a collision, however, the left side front of the car collided with the cycle.

The man fell onto the road and sustained injuries to his head and body. He was picked up in unconscious condition by the police and public spirited citizens and rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver was taken into custody while investigations into the accident are ongoing.