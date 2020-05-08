Military honours for soldier who died in accident

THEOTROY Phillips, called “Troy”, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guardsman, who died on April 25, following a motorcycle accident along the Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) carriageway, will be accorded military honours during his funeral scheduled for today, at Skeldon, Corriverton, Berbice.

A service to celebrate the life of the late Phillips, 42, will be conducted at the God of Change Apostolic Ministries, Church Street, Number 78 Village, Corriverton, Berbice, starting at 13:00hrs,

Phillips succumbed at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre while undergoing treatment for injuries he received when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and collided with the concrete median.

Reports are that as a result of the impact, he was flung into the air and landed some distance away on the road. He was picked in an unconscious state by a public-spirited citizen and rushed to the hospital but died as he was being treated.