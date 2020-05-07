Three nabbed with firearm at Eccles

…in foiled robbery attempt

Three men, who carried an unlicensed firearm, were arrested on Thursday afternoon by the police after they were seen acting in a suspicious manner near several business establishments at Eccles Industrial Site on the East Bank of Demerara.

According to reports reaching the Guyana Chronicle the men were seen driving around the area in motor car PJJ 2560 acting in a suspicious manner. However, the police were alerted and the men were nabbed. The motor car was searched and a firearm was reportedly recovered.

Regional Commander Simon Kurleigh confirmed that the incident is currently under investigation.