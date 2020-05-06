Ganguly equates COVID-19 to Test match being played on dangerous pitch

THE Coronavirus pandemic has left the human lives stunned. Almost 2.5 lakh people have already died due to the virus while more than 3 million are affected with it as well. The situation is similar in India with the country under lockdown since March 24 and almost 40,000 positive COVID-19 patients.

Looking at the current situation, the former India cricketer and the current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is extremely disappointed. He has equated this situation with the Test match being played on an extremely dangerous pitch where the batsmen have very less margin of error.

“This situation is a Test match on a very dangerous wicket. The ball is seaming and spinning as well – the batsman has very little margin of error. So, the batsman has to score runs and keep his wicket safe with this little margin of error, and win this Test match,” he said while speaking at ‘100 Hours 100 Stars’, an initiative started by Fever Network.

Sourav Ganguly also expressed his concern over the way the pandemic is making people struggle all over the world even as there is no immediate vaccine for it. He is also scared with the number of people have lost their lives due to the disease and wants all this to end as soon as possible.

“I am really upset seeing the current situation, because so many people are suffering outside. We are still struggling to understand how to stop this pandemic. This atmosphere all over the world has really bothered me. We don’t know how, when and where it came from – we all were unprepared for this. People are being affected by this so much. There have been so many deaths. This situation upsets me, and I also feel scared.

“People come to my house to deliver groceries, food, so I feel a little scared as well. So it’s a mixed feeling. I just want this to end as quickly as possible,” Ganguly further said. The 47-year-old also revealed that cricket has taught him to be aware in tough situations which is helping him in staying positive at the moment.

“Cricket has taught me a lot. I faced real life, high-pressure situations. You have to make runs and there is just one ball left. If you make one wrong move, one wrong footwork, you will not get another chance. These kind of situations make you alert and aware about real life situations,” Sourav Ganguly added.(CricTracker)