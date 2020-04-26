Mohammed Rafiq sang that ‘The World is One’

By Francis Quamina Farrier

If you are a regular reader of my feature articles here in the Pepperpot Magazine, you will know that I often quote songs. So here we are with the beautiful unifying song, “The World is One”, which was recorded by the celebrated Indian playback singer Mohammed Rafiq. At this time, the world is one big victim of the powerful silent unifier – the unseen enemy – the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. It remains the principal hot topic all around the world after many weeks, and likely to remain so for the next few months.

But back to that beautiful Mohammed Rafiq song, “The World is One”. The lyrics commence; “Although we hail from different lands, we share one earth and sky and sun, remember friends, the world is one.” And at this time, the entire world is certainly one, under the attack from the COVID-19.

According to official reports, the deadly coronavirus has already affected more than 1.72 million people and killed over 107,000 worldwide, and the number keeps growing with every passing day. There has been quite a number of Guyanese who have died in the USA. The exact number is still unknown. At the time of writing this article, Guyana has recorded 67 cases of citizens who have tested positive with the virus and seven deaths.

Guyana is doing fairly well in terms of preparedness and prevention. Hospitals and clinics have been briefed and are almost fully prepared for the worse, while hoping for the best. The leaders of most Indigenous villages have also closed their communities to visitors. While on the Coastland quite a number of Community Policing Groups have joined in the life and death battle. Guyana is a country of freedom of worship, but although houses of worship have been closed down since the coronavirus was identified in this country, the faithful have been praying for deliverance from within their homes. Many Guyanese have taken the advice of the Medical Authorities, and have been obeying the issued official instructions. Nonetheless, Guyana is not quite out of the woods, as it were. As the anti-COVID-19 battle goes on, more and more corporate citizens are stepping forward and giving support, such as Food for the Poor.

Georgetown Mayor, Pandit Ubraj Narine recently expressed some dissatisfaction with the actions of some stallholders and shoppers at the Stabroek and Bourda Municipal markets. The First Citizen has been imploring them to do the right things, especially social distancing, so that the city of Georgetown will be rid of the COVID-19 as soon as possible. According to reports, municipal markets in Georgetown are being thoroughly sanitised regularly. The Mayor and City Council has also been setting up handwashing stations around Georgetown for use by citizens who have to be out and about engaged in essential services.

The Ministry of Public Health has been giving regular up-dates on the evolving situation and what is being done to fight off this deadly silent killer virus. On a personal level I have lost three friends of over 50 years, who have succumbed to the COVID-19 abroad. Veteran Travel Agent Jim Bacchus, formally of New Amsterdam, died in New York. So too, another friend of mine, Veteran Guyana Airlines Corporation Manager Billy Braithwaite, who also died in New York. Poet and Dramatist Michael Gilkes has been a friend of mine at the Theatre Guild in Georgetown, going back to the 1960s. He fell victim to the COVID-19 in England where he died. Although I did not know Leon Gaskin as well as I knew Bacchus and Braithwaite, the death of New York-based former Advertising Manager at the Guyana Chronicle Newspaper is of note. Many of us know someone who is either fighting for their lives or have already succumbed from this silent killer disease. However, this health tragedy has proven to be a blessing to those with the ability to make face masks. Business is booming for them.

On the lighter side, the lyrics of many songs are being rewritten with messages, mostly funny, about the coronavirus. For example, the song, “How do you solve the problem of Maria” from the Musical “The Sound of Music”, is now, “How do you solve the problem of corona”. “We Are the World” has a version entitled “We are the Cure”. The Drifters song “Stand by Me” is now “Stay at Home”. On the local scene, SSignal Productions which is headed by the talented Bonny Alves, has produced an original composition about the scourge of the COVID-19, with artistes such as Charmaine Blackman and Eze Rockeliffe performing in the Music Video version.

Let’s close with this little story about that Mohammed Rafiq song, “The World is One”. I’m walking across the campus of the University of Sydney in Australia where I am attending a World Theatre Exchange for Theatre operatives of the British Commonwealth of Nations in 1993. An attendee from India is slowly strolling ahead of me quietly singing that Mohammed Rafiq song “The World is One”, probably induced by the presence of the variety of other participants from all around the British Commonwealth. I creep up behind him and from a solo, it becomes a duet. He turns around and asks me where I’m from as we engage in a friendly conversation. After exchanging a few pleasantries we shake hands and the song continues; this time a duet. “…remember friend, The World is One”. He from India and myself from Guyana – living worlds apart – but it was for that forever magical moment, I have always remembered that sweet Mohammed Rafiq song, “The World is One”. So, too, now with the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020.