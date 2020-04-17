BREAKING: Guyana now has 63 confirmed cases of Coronavirus

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) recorded in Guyana continues to climb, with the national total moving within the past 24-hours, from 57 to 63 .

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence said in an update today, that the numbers in Guyana continue to climb rapidly.

She said 283 persons have been tested to date since February 26, 2020. Of the total positive cases, 9 persons have recovered; 6 deaths have been recorded this far.She said 48 persons are in institutional quarantine and 15 are in institutional isolation.

Region Four represents the 87.7% of the cases with most of the cases recorded in Georgetown.Lawrence said that the 30-40 age group is where a high number of he cases have been recorded.

She urged persons to stay at home, noting that the number of cases will continue to rise or stablise, depending on the behaviour of persons.

“The more responsible you are and comply with the guidelines,the faster we will be able to flatten the curve add stop the threat of the coronavirus disease in our country,” she said.

Globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University Interactive Map over 2.2 million cases of pandemic has been recorded. The United States leads all national figures with over 684,000 with 28,000 deaths listed.