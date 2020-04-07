Eight COVID patients recovered

…three of whom include relatives of first patient who died

…Min Lawrence says eight patients moved to ICU; two new cases recorded

By Navendra Seoraj

EIGHT persons, who had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), have recovered after spending a few weeks in isolation.

This was confirmed by Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, during a virtual update on the COVID-19 pandemic, on Monday.

Guyana had confirmed its first imported case of COVID-19 in Georgetown, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. That patient, a 52-year-old Guyanese woman who had travelled from the United States of America to Guyana on March 5, 2020, was presented to the public health system on March 10. She died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on March 11. Since then, three of the woman’s relatives and twenty-seven others have tested positive for the disease.

“Three families of the index case, who had tested positive and had two post isolation tests, have tested negative for the disease,” said Minister Lawrence, adding that a total of eight persons, who were associated with the first case and had tested positive for the disease, have recovered.

While those persons have recovered, the ministry has recorded two new cases of COVID-19, taking the number of confirmed cases to 31. The total deaths remain at four.

So far, the ministry has tested 115 persons of which 31 were positive, 84 were negative and the one inconclusive case has since tested negative after being quarantined for 14 days.

As it is now, Minister Lawrence said eight persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Of those persons in the ICU, the minister said one of them is critical.

In addition to those persons in the ICU, 23 persons from Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five and Seven, are in institutional isolation. Additionally, 35 persons from Regions Three, Four and Six are in institutional quarantine. Twenty-two of those persons are from Region Four alone.

“In light of these developments, I would like to emphasise that adherence to the health advisories and social distancing are paramount in our fight against this disease.

“I cannot stress enough the need to protect yourselves and follow guidelines. If we are to keep numbers down, you must follow guidelines…this disease does not pick and choose who it will affect, so you will not escape if you are laid back. If you do not adhere, it is likely you will contract the disease and even die,” said Minister Lawrence.

Government, on Friday, had extended its emergency measures to combat the dreaded coronavirus with the implementation of a 12-hour curfew on citizens. These emergency measures were made pursuant to the paragraphs (1) and (2) (b) of the Direction by the President, given under the Public Health Ordinance, Cap. 145, and published in the Gazette, Legal Supplement B, 16th March 2020, government said in a notice Friday evening.

The measures took effect from the 3rd April, 2020 and will last for one month unless earlier terminated, extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Public Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions.

Speaking about the curfew, Minister Lawrence said: “The curfew was established with the aim of stopping the transmission, yet it is evident that persons do not understand the seriousness of the situation and they continue to congregate in groups.

“Your co-operation is critical. I am begging you, stay at home…during the day, if you must go out ensure nose and mouth are covered…protect yourselves from these droplets that infect persons with the disease.”

The ministry, and, by extension, government, has already employed a number of measures to curb the spread of the virus. The existing efforts, such as the COVID-19 hotline will be supplemented after the ministry rolls out a self-test APP.

Through the app, persons will be able to self-test and upload their information which will go directly to the ministry’s surveillance team. Persons will then be contacted by the team if deemed necessary.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly-discovered coronavirus. WHO said most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older persons and those with underlying medical problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

WHO believes that the best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well informed about the virus, the disease it causes and how it spreads.

“Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently and not touching your face. The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practise respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow),” WHO advised.