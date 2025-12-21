Historic clock at Stabroek Market finally working again

THE historic clock atop Stabroek Market in Georgetown, Guyana, is finally functioning again after a period of disrepair. The iconic clock, a prominent feature of one of Georgetown’s most recognisable landmarks, had not been working for several years, leaving many residents and visitors unable to enjoy its hourly chimes.

The four-faced clock has long been a symbol of the city’s rich history and architectural heritage. The restoration of the timepiece ensures that it now keeps accurate time and continues to serve as a functional and cultural landmark for locals and tourists alike.

The clock is placed 18 metres (60 feet) above the ground in the tower of the market. Three of the clock faces are aligned to face Croal and Water (facing both north and south) Streets respectively and the fourth faces the Demerara River, providing the time to the ships and vessels that were docked at the market’s western façade.