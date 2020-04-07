COVID-19 | Total confirmed cases climb to 33

The total number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Guyana has climbed from 31 to 33.

This was confirmed by Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence who noted today that 132 persons have been tested thus far.The number of deaths attributed to the virus is 5.

She said that there are 4 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and of that number, 1 person is in a critical condition.She added that 24 persons are in isolation while 38 are in institutional quarantine.

More details to follow.