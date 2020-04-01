News Georgetown scenes amid COVID-19 fears By Staff Reporter - April 1, 2020 0 10 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter How some people go about business these days, following the country’s first confirmed case of Covid-19 (Delano Williams Photo) How some people go about business these days, following the country’s first confirmed case of Covid-19 (Delano Williams Photo) While the market was up and running, certain parts of the Capital City were like a ghost town as person remained in their homes amid fear of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic (Delano Williams Photo) Person manoeuvring through the Bourda Market on Tuesday amid the Covid-19 outbreak (Delano Williams Photo) Staff members of the Bourda Post Office have implemented Covid-19 precautionary measures to accommodate elderly persons who visit the facility to collect their monthly pension. (Delano Williams Photo) Bourda Post Office and Business Complex (Delano Williams Photo)