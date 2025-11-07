Guyana tops Caribbean at CSEC, CAPE once again

-secures top spot in Business, Humanities, Science

THE Ministry of Education on Thursday announced that Guyana has once again secured the highest overall performance in the Caribbean at both the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examination and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

In a press release, the ministry said this continued record of excellence reinforces Guyana’s position as a leader in education across the region.

It added that earlier in the day, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) confirmed that two students of Queen’s College, Mahesa Boodhoo and Sara Khan, have been named the Most Outstanding Performers in the Caribbean at CSEC and CAPE, respectively, based on the regional body’s criteria.

“Their achievements reflect exceptional academic discipline, dedication and talent, and are a proud moment for the entire nation,” the ministry said, adding that Minister of Education, Hon. Sonia Parag expressed deep pride in the accomplishments of the students.

“Guyana continues to excel on the regional stage because of the resilience, commitment and excellence of our students and educators,” Minister Parag noted, adding, “Mahesa and Sara have upheld the distinguished legacy and the high standards of our education system. The ministry remains firmly focused on expanding opportunities for all learners to succeed.”

Additionally, Guyana also recorded three top honours and recorded exceptional performances in several subject areas.

The ministry stated that Dhanesh Tularam of the Saraswati Vidya Niketan is the Most Outstanding Performer in Business, Raquel London of Queen’s College is the Most Outstanding Performer in Humanities, while her schoolmate, Samara Muro is the Most Outstanding Performer in Science.

Further, among the CSEC regional top performers are Siddiqah NizamuDeen of Queen’s College, who placed second in Integrated Science (General), Sydney Waveney Morgan of Chase’s Academic Foundation who placed fourth in Integrated Science (General), and Clarice Klee La Fargue of The Bishops’ High School who has copped the sixth place in Integrated Science (General).

The ministry said it also recognises the stellar achievements of students across subjects such as Agricultural Science, Economics, Chemistry, English A, and Mathematics.

Guyana has also dominated as the top performer for Portuguese, having introduced it to the curriculum in 2015. Similarly, students performed excellently in Religious Education.

Meanwhile, Guyana is also celebrating its CAPE scholars, who continue to shine brilliantly, displaying excellence in fields ranging from the sciences and technology to the arts and humanities.

Among the nation’s outstanding achievers are: Abigail Prarthna Stephanas of Queen’s College, who has topped in Biology Unit 2, Physics Unit 2, Pure Mathematics Unit 2, and Integrated Mathematics; Elijah Anthony Gomes of Queen’s College, who has topped in Chemistry Unit 2 and Pure Mathematics Unit 2; Sara Khan of Queen’s College who has topped in Art and Design Unit 1, Digital Media Unit 2, Animation and Game Design Unit 2, and Pure Mathematics Unit 2; Naila Aseelah Rahaman of Queen’s College who has topped in Animation and Game Design Unit 2 and Information Technology Unit 2; Michael Elijah Henry of Queen’s College who has topped in Law Unit 2 and Entrepreneurship Unit 2; Akeelah Persaud of Queen’s College who has topped in Economics Unit 2 and Law Unit 2; Rihanna Taylor of Queen’s College who has topped in Information Technology Unit 2 and Computer Science Unit 2; Toreka Persaud of Queen’s College who has topped in Applied Mathematics Unit 1; Semmeerah Lavanya Tularam of Marian Academy who has topped in Information Technology Unit 1 and Environmental Science Unit 2 and Kayla Jahnavi Persaud of Marian Academy who has topped in Physics Unit 2 and Biology Unit 2

Also making the list are Micah Williams of The Bishops’ High School who has topped in Green Engineering Unit 2; Aaliyah Henry of The Bishops’ High School who has topped in Sociology Unit 2; Shawdisha Avionne D’Andrade of Mackenzie High School who has topped in Performing Arts Unit 2 (Cinematic Arts); NaneKi Mikala Ulani Griffith of the Mackenzie High School who has topped in Agricultural Science Unit 1 and Shelena Alice Semple of Berbice High School who topped in Performing Arts Unit 1.

The ministry has indicated that the outstanding students will be honoured in the coming days.