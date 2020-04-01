BREAKING | Third COVID-19 death recorded

A 78-year old woman of New Amsterdam, Berbice is Guyana’s latest recorded Coronavirus fatality, taking the total deaths attributed to the disease here, to 3.

According to a statement from the authorities, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence this afternoon confirmed that the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Guyana has moved to 3.

Osa Collins who was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, passed-away this afternoon at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).Collins was considered an ‘imported case’ as she had recently travelled to the United States of America.

READ ALSO : COVID-19 | Guyana now has 19 cases of Coronavirus

The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Ministry of Public

Health extended deep condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Collins.

All Guyanese are urged to continue practising social distancing and thorough hand

washing among other measures to help in containing the spread of COVID-19 in

Guyana.

The first recorded death attributed to the virus was that of a 52-year-old woman who travelled to Guyana from the US earlier in March.She died on March 11, 2020 after developing health complications and was later tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, a 38-year old Emergency Medical Technician died at the GPHC after he was admitted to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.The man’s wife, who is pregnant, was also tested positive for the virus.

Earlier today, Minister Lawrence had announced that Guyana has 19 confirmed cases of

COVID-19 of which Collins was one.