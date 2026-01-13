President Ali to make state visit to Belize in February

— to address Parliament, sign cooperation agreements

President Dr. Irfaan Ali will make a State Visit to Belize from February 1 to 3, 2026, as Guyana continues to deepen its diplomatic and economic engagement within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) of Belize, announced that a major highlight of the visit will be President Ali’s address at the opening of a new session of the Belizean Parliament, reflecting the strength of bilateral relations between the two CARICOM member states and Guyana’s expanding leadership role within the region.

As CARICOM’s Lead Head of Government with responsibility for agriculture, President Ali is also expected to engage Belize’s productive sector, with a focus on strengthening regional cooperation, investment, and trade. These engagements are aligned with advancing shared priorities in food security, agricultural development and economic resilience across the Caribbean.

The visit is expected to culminate in the signing of several cooperation agreements, aimed at further formalising collaboration between Guyana and Belize in key areas of mutual interest.

President Ali will also hold high-level bilateral meetings with Her Excellency Dame Froyla T’zalam, Governor-General of Belize, and Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño. Discussions are expected to cover a range of regional and international issues, including CARICOM integration, development priorities and the expansion of political and economic ties.

Belize and Guyana have historically maintained strong and robust bilateral relations, grounded in a shared commitment to regional solidarity, sustainable development and Caribbean integration.