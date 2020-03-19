Two fatally stabbed at Linden

Police are now looking for a man who allegedly stabbed his ex-lover , 48-year old Imogene Gordon and her partner Royston John on Wednesday evening at the woman’s Lot 177 Prosville, Wismar, Linden home. They both succumbed to the stabbing.

After hearing loud screams from the yard, neighbours contacted ranks from the Wisroc Police Station who visited the scene and observed the couple lying motionless. It was observed that they had multiple stab wounds about the upper parts of their body.

The scene was canvassed and a black handle knife was seen about six feet from Gordon’s body. They were rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where they were pronounced dead on arrival. The bodies are presently lying at De Jetsco Funeral Home.

Neighbours related that the ex-lover of Imogene, 48 year old Maxwell Usher, a businessman of Prosville, was very abusive to her and was recently arrested for threatening to kill her.

This was confirmed by Wisroc police ranks who said Gordon made a report against her ex-partner at the Wisroc Police Outpost, stating that he threatened to chop off her hands and feet. Maxwell was arrested on the said date and charged for the offence.

He pleaded guilty and was placed on six months bond to keep the peace. Police have since commence a hunt for Maxwell. Investigations are ongoing.