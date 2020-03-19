The loss of Claude Duguid will hurt – GuyanaNRA secretary

By Stephan Sookram

THE Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) is mourning the loss of former executive member and national rifle-shooter Claude Duguid.

Duguid, passed away on Tuesday morning at his Lamaha Park residence after a prolonged period of illness. He was 68 years old.

Secretary of the GuyanaNRA Ryan Sampson told Chronicle Sport that the loss of the ‘wealth of rifle information’ was saddening at this time.

“He (Claude) would have represented Guyana as well as the West Indies FullBore teams on several occasions when the latter travelled to England.”

“He will surely be missed,” Sampson added.

The NRA secretary, who is also the secretary of the West Indies FullBore Shooting Council (WIFBSC), recounted the work of Duguid to the sport locally.

“He was a member of the executive council and served with distinction. It was after his illness that he had to step down from the council and active participation from shooting,” Sampson said.

In spite of this, Sampson noted, Duguid still kept in contact with the federation to assist with whatever he could and share his knowledge.

He noted that GuyanaNRA captain Mahendra Persaud was hit most by the loss of his long-time friend and extended condolences.

The Association’s president and current head of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Patrick West, also extended condolences

Funeral arrangements for the former rifleman would be announced shortly.