INSPIRE YOU 2020 | Sustainable choices for a better future

“EACH time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.” — Maya Angelou.

March is designated as the month to celebrate women’s achievements all over the world and we are celebrating by hosting our fourth edition of INSPIRE YOU. This event has impacted many lives over the years with some powerful and dynamic local and international speakers.

Speakers for 2019 from Guyana included Alexandra Correia, Claudette Patricia Rogers, Thandi McAllister, Mariska Fiedtkou Jordan, Ruqayyah Boyer, Ruth Wilson.

The overseas speaker was led by Dr Safeeya Mohamed (Trinidad) , Christine Neblett, (New York) Hilda Borne (Mississippi ) Cloyette Harris- Stoute (New York) Bethany Hanna (Arizona) Jacqui Phillips (New Jersey) Vijoya Taylor (Suriname).

I will be one of the speakers and joining me will be Roshini Khushi Persaud, who is one of my co-authors of Women Across Borders.

She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology, she’s a former Miss India-Guyana 2011. She is the dance choreographer of the Jewan Ka Nritya dance group. Roshini is a pageant mentor and talent trainer, television personality and radio broadcaster.

We are excited to have the dynamic businesswoman Avia Marie Lindie Chief Executive Officer Metro Office Supplies. She has a history of working in retail business and office supplies industry. Trained Travel Agent and also OSHA. Strong business development professional.

The woman with a soulful voice and heart to go with it is Jo Anne Forde. The founder of Innovoir Spa and mother of two beautiful teenagers. This bilingual beauty hails from Lethem

This year’s International Speakers line-up is lead by Global Influencer and strategist Dr Jena Bell from the United States. She empowers and teaches women around the globe to step boldly into your purpose and transform your life/ business/career for greater impact, influence, intimacy, and income. Her most requested speaking topics include Igniting Your Inner Champion, From Setback to Comeback, Purpose Driven to Lead Purposefully, Entrepreneurial Mindset to Win in Life and Business.

Charismatic, confident and caring, DeAnne Connoly will contribute a virtual presentation from Miami. She worked in the tourism and hospitality industry in South Florida for almost 30 years.

I enjoy being very active with a number of chambers, associations and non-profits throughout South Florida. I serve on the boards of the Miami-Dade chapter of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and the Miami Beach Chamber. She is Chair of the Miami Beach Chamber’s Women’s Business Council and is active with a number of women’s organisations throughout South Florida. She serves on the Advisory Board for the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism, which prepares a diverse population of high school students for post-secondar. She is also a cancer survivor and an outspoken advocate for organ donation.

I met Kimberly Tocco in Arizona during my Living with Intention Tour and her passion for her advocacy touched me. Her son committed suicide and she is intentional about suicide prevention and helping families to heal. She took the pain and grief of losing her 13-year-old son to suicide and channelled it into a vehicle to change lives. She has received many awards featured in the USA Today, North Valley Luxury Magazine and many other publications.

One of the new features is a panel of young boys and girls discussing topics that affect society. It is important that we create a platform for joint dialogues. Last year we had a few guys in the audience and we are encouraging more to join us because it is important for men to hear some of these stories. Last year one of the guys could not hold back the tears and he kept repeating “ more men need to hear these stories.”

INSPIRE YOU will be held at Tower Suites on 22 March from 15:00hrs and we would like to express our gratitude to Tower Suites who are our main partners for this life-changing event. Tickets are being sold at the Tower Suites front desk and the contribution is $3,000 dollars. This event has been the Climax of Women in Business Expo for the past four years, but EXPO is now on the 4th and 5th April because of the present political situation. fOr more info check out Sonia Noel’s Page, email womeninexpo2020@gmail.com or call 672-6522.

We encourage women, girls, men and boys to attend INSPIRE YOU 2020 as we continue to celebrate this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.