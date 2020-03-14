West Indies stumble to second consecutive defeat

CAPETOWN, South Africa – Defending champions Australia came from behind to beat West Indies by three wickets in a tense match at the Bishops Diocesan Ground in Rondebosch in the Over-50s Cricket World Cup 2020.

West Indies were sent in and stumbled to a below-par 168 all out from only 42.1 of their allocated 45 overs, but bounced back nicely to control the second half of the game, only to give it away in the penultimate over and lose with 5 balls to spare.

Narine Bidhesi, in his first game of the tournament looked set for a big score but missed a full delivery and was one of the six lbw victims in the innings. The diminutive right-hander stroked 37 from 62 balls with six sweetly timed boundaries that held the middle order together after the West Indies top order again folded meekly.

Openers Rajendra Sadeo (3) and Ishwar Maraj (17) we both back in the pavilion with just 30 on the board, as Australia new-ball bowlers extracted bounce and pace on the cloudy and windy morning.

West Indies then lost their most established batsman Sudesh Dhaniramn (13) and another debutant Howard Jodhan (0) off consecutive deliveries with the score on 36 in the 12th over and were on the verge of humiliation.

However, Bidhesi consolidated and got some small but significant partnerships to add respectability to the score. With Azad Mohammed (12), Bidhesi added 28 for the fifth wicket, 24 with captain Amin Zamin (11) and 41 with Fareed Hosein for the 7th wicket before he was trapped in front in the 34th over.

Hosein tried his level best to shepherd the lower order but the defending champions were determined. With a heavy dose of pace-bowling the Aussies wrapped up the West Indies innings quickly with Hosein running out of partners, to end on 37 not out from 55 balls (1×4). Number 11 Kenny Girdharry (14) also showed some fight.

Seamers Nick Bole-Brown (3-22), Tony Clark (3-25), Phillip Melville (2-15) and Darren Smith (1-35) shared 9 wickets while left-arm spinner Gary Eisernmenger (1-36) accounted for the other wicket.

The West Indies opted for a different approach and mesmerised the Australians with spin on a two-paced track.

Dhaniram and Amin shared the new ball and after the first power play (15 overs), Australia scored 30-3 then 81-5 after the second.

At that stage the champions were still looking for 88 more from their final 15 overs and partnerships while Joe Santostefano was still there.

The compact right-hander faced 66 balls scoring 37 (3×4) in difficult circumstances but just when he was threatening, Amin won a lbw decision and sent him back at 87-6 in the 32nd leaving left-hander Todd O’Keefe to get 82 with the last four batsmen.

Eventual Player-of-the-Match, O’Keefe was up for the challenge despite the circumstances. He put on 52 runs for the seventh wicket with Darren Smith 28 (36 balls; 3×4) before Amin struck again this time from the outfield. O’Keefe played the ball to mid-wicket and set off for two with Amin chasing.

The West Indies captain picked up with one hand and threw from about 40 yards hitting the stumps direct to spark wild celebration for his team and drooped faces on the opposition. It was 139-7 with 30 needed from 22.

O’Keefe who ended on 39 not out from 57 balls (3×4) then became a spectator as Bill Blair (16 not out) smashed 2 fours and one six to end the game with 5 balls to spare.

Amin ended with 3-21 while Bidhesi (1-26), Mohammed 1-39) and Fareed Hosein (1-44) supported but could not give West Indies their first win.

The defending champions remain unbeaten and will take on Sri Lanka today in round three when the action resumes. West Indies will play Canada and New Zealand take on Zimbabwe to round out Group A matches.

In Group B, India take on hosts South Africa; Pakistan come up against Wales and Namibia match skills with England.

West Indies Itinerary at Over-50s Cricket World Cup 2020

Wednesday, March 11, lost to New Zealand by 36 runs

Friday, March 13, lost to Australia by 3 wickets

Sunday, March 15 vs Canada

Monday, March 16 vs Zimbabwe

Wednesday, March 18 vs Sri Lanka

Friday, March 20 Semi-final

Tuesday, March 24 Final