Lethem man dies in mining-related accident

A 27-year-old Lethem man died on Thursday after a tree fell in the mining pit he and others were working in at Kumung Backdam, Region Seven.

According to reports, Carlson Moses and another man went to visit a friend at another mining camp and later, he decided to ‘jet’ in a mining pit at the area.

Reports are that the man was attempting to remove a tree while ‘jetting’ and the tree subsequently fell and pinned him and another man, one Malick Durant.

The operation was halted and the workers then rendered assistance to get the branch off of the men. When it was removed, the men observed a wound at the back of Moses’ head while Durant complained of back pains.

Both men were picked up and rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where Moses was pronounced dead on arrival.Durant was admitted a patient at the hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the authorities.