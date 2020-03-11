Man wanted for murder of pensioner

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for Cuban national, Lopez Perez Jair, who is is wanted by for questioning in relation to murder committed on Marva Oudkerk at at Bourda Street, Lacytown, Georgetown back in October last year.

Oudkerk,67, was the caretaker of a home at Lot 241 Bourda Street.The woman was killed sometime between 16:30hrs on October 9 and 18:30hrs on October 10, 2019.

The woman’s daughter told this newspaper at the time that her mother was the caretaker of the home which belonged to the late Magda Pollard, the Guyanese stalwart who passed away in May 2019. The intruder/s carted off items from the home including Oudkerk’s cash.

RELATED: Pensioner strangled at Bourda

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Lopez Perez Jair is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers, 216- 0251, 216-0253, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 226-9834, 268-2298, 226-2222, 229-2557, 617-9660, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.