Pensioner strangled at Bourda

Police are investigating the death of a 67-year-old pensioner who was strangled with a mosquito net sometime between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon during the course of a robbery.
Dead is Marva Oudkerk, 67, a pensioner who was the caretaker of a home at Lot 241 Bourda Street, Georgetown.The woman was killed sometime between 16:30hrs on October 9 and 18:30hrs on October 10, 2019.
The woman’s daughter told this newspaper that her mother was the caretaker of the home which belonged to the late Magda Pollard, the Guyanese stalwart who passed away in May this year. The intruder/s carted off items from the home including the woman’s cash.
Her body is presently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.
Police are investigating the incident.