Brathwaite to act as TV umpire in Women’s T20 World Cup final

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Barbadian umpire Gregory Brathwaite has been named among the match officials for today’s final of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

The 50-year-old will act as television umpire for the match between defending champions Australia and unbeaten India, which will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground tonight (03:00hrs Sunday Eastern Caribbean time).

One of the most experienced match officials in the West Indies, Brathwaite is officiating in his sixth global event, after having been involved at the regional level for over a decade.

“On behalf of Cricket West Indies (CWI) we want to congratulate Gregory on his appointment as television umpire for the final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup,” said Roland Holder, CWI senior operations manager.

“He is a dedicated and committed umpire who has made progress on the international stage. We are confident that he will equip himself very well.

“This tournament is a major event on the global cricket stage. To have one of our umpires participate in the final along with the fact that we just had Jacqueline Williams as the first female umpire in a men’s T20I are signs of the improving standards.”Brathwaite made his international breakthrough in 2011 in an One-Day International between Canada and Afghanistan and has so far stood in 44 ODI and 28 T20 Internationals.

In today’s final, Hasan Raza of Pakistan and Kim Cotton of New Zealand will serve as the standing umpires while the fourth official will be Langton Rusere of Zimbabwe.