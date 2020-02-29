Annandale Secondary clobber East Ruimveldt 10-2 as Milo schools football continues

IT was a goal-scoring phenomenon as the Milo schools U-18 football tournament continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue.

The day started off tamely with St Joseph High scoring a routine 1-0 victory over their South Ruimveldt counterparts. Kahlil Gittens’ 36th minute strike gave the Woolford Avenue-based side the lead before Jaleim Cox’s 43rd minute goal sealed the deal.

The South Ruimveldt side tried a comeback, started by Godfrey Weekes in the 46th but time elapsed on them.

The second game of the afternoon, however, was a goal-fest for Annandale Secondary who thrashed East Ruimveldt 10-2.

From the beginning, Annnadale Secondary were intent on showing their scoring prowess and Tiquan Taylor in the 7th ensured that.

Omari Glasgow then brought the heat, scoring the first of his hat-trick goals in the 16th minute; East Ruimveldt responding through Ezekiel Waldron in the 18th to take the score to 2-1.

Jerome Harrigan made the score 3-1 in the 24th, with Tyrice Dennis’ 29th minute goal granting Annandale the three-goal lead.

East scored again through Keion Marques in the 35th but Annandale just turned up the heat.

Glasgow completed his brace in the 41st with Rickey Deputron scoring two minutes later to make the score 6-2.

Glasgow completed his hat-trick in the 55th, with Colin Henriques adding in the 56th, Dennis completing his brace in the 58th and Harrigan doing the same in the 62nd.

The final game of the day ended in two-all stalemate between Lodge Secondary and Carmel Secondary with the former producing a come-from-behind salvage.

Lonsdale Amsterdam had given Carmel the lead in the 42nd and then doubled in the 50th but Lodge had Osafo Jackson in the 52nd and Curt Edwards’ 65th erase both efforts in a fight to the finish.

Matches will continue today with St John’s College opening the day against Golden Grove Secondary at 12:00hrs.

Bishops’ High will face Tucville from 13:45hrs with Queenstown and New Central High doing battle in the last game of the day

The tournament is also being supported by the Ministry of Public Health under its ‘Stop Gender-Based Violence’ campaign.