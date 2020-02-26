Twenty-three teams register for Essequibo T20 Big Bash League

By Elroy Stephney

HISTORY was created on Tuesday when 23 teams comprising the three area committees on the Essequibo Coast registered to compete in a round-robin T20 competition.

The Big Bash League also saw for the first time on-line drawing of the fixtures which was held at the Imam Bacchus ground in Affiance. The teams are placed in four zones and comprise some of the best teams in the Region including Bacchus Bulls, Affiance Number 1, Cotton Field Strikers and Reliance Hustlers from Central Essequibo.

From South Essequibo, among the teams are Aurora Knight Riders, Rising Stars, United Warriors and NOC while in North there are WD Gunners, Walton Hall, Devonshire Castle and Lima United.

The league will have two teams from each group qualifying for the quarter-finals. Among the host venues are Imam Bacchus, Affiance, Lima, Charity, Pomona and Walton Hall grounds. The competition begins on Sunday, March 1 and keen rivalry is anticipated.

The winners are expected to receive $100 000 and trophy while there will be other monetary prizes for outstanding performances.

Among the donors are Balgobin Electrical and Daramdeo Lall. Senior national umpire Shannon Crawford will spearhead the umpiring panel which also includes Deva Dass, Wazeer Dhanraj, Dasroy Balgobin, Parmeshwar Persaud, Ounkaar Persaud, Ramdar Persaud and James Chattergoon.