Demerara, Berbice enter second round with momentum  

… Essequibo, Select U-15 desperate for wins

ROUND two of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/RUBiS Under-17 Inter-County Tournament bowls off today; with the clash between frontrunners Demerara and Berbice being the main event of the day.

Essequibo and the Select X1 will have a battle of two teams who are fresh off respective losses in round one at the GCC ground, Bourda.

At the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) ground, powerhouse Demerara will lock horns with arch rivals Berbice, in what should be the feature bout.

The National Select X1 suffered a horrific 4-wicket loss to the Demerara U-17 side in the opener, but will need to rebound quickly especially against Essequibo who will also keen on chalking up a win.

U-15 stars Nityanand Mathura, Mathew Pottaya and Sanjay Algoo were the standout batsmen while Pottaya and Josh Alves will be a handful with the ball on a surface they are quite familiar with.

Essequibo, on the other hand, had a very shabby match in both departments, losing by a whopping 136 runs at the hands of Berbice. Should they regain momentum, Aryan Persaud and Quincy Sampson will need more support from the other batsmen.

Jared Alicock, Ryan Atkinson and Persaud all returned wickets in the last match which could be a bonus in the event their batting crashes again.

The big clash between Berbice and Demerara should be a high-scoring encounter, given the form of Berbice skipper Rampertab Ramnauth, half-centurion in the last match. Zeynul Ramsammy and others will want to offer much with the bat.

Christopher Deroop and Isai Thorne stood out mainly as the best bowlers and could come into play again. Demerara showed aggression from the start with the likes of Zachory Jodah, Romel Datterdeen, MVP from match one, Shamar Yearwood and others, who all look deadly with either bat or ball.

Action bowls off at 09:00hrs.