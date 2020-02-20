Starkey mission continues to give hope to people with hearing loss

HEARING helps to improve the lives of individuals, their families and communities. It is against this belief by the United States-based Starkey Hearing Foundation that over 300 individuals –children, youths and adults with hearing impairment, were, on Monday, February 17, 2020 outfitted with free hearing devices.

The two-day exercise conducted by a 22-member team from the Foundation headed by Kurt Richards, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, was held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Carifesta Avenue. They were assisted by volunteers from the Lions Club of D’Urban Park.

Richards, speaking exclusively with the Guyana Chronicle said that the Foundation has been providing hearing aid services and giving the gift of hearing, since 1984, across the world. The service was extended to the Caribbean within the last three years, with Guyana being one of nine counties in the Caribbean where the mission does service.

“What we are doing is a programme where we are providing a full-care service to those who want to be a part of the pilot programme and fitted with hearing aids, thus choosing to better their lives by being more independent with the gift of hearing,” Richards stated.

Touching on the aftercare service, he said the beneficiaries will be required to visit the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) or the regional health centres on a monthly basis for a check-up, to ensure that the devices are functioning effectively and to be refitted with new batteries if needed, along with additional counselling.

In cases where devices are broken, Richards said those would be sent to the Starkey headquarters in Minnesota to be repaired or replaced and returned to Guyana.

He said the goal is to continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Public Health to provide hearing aids for those who cannot afford them. The foundation has however gone beyond that and is seeking to partner with other organisations, such as Digicel, as they seek to expand, he disclosed.

Dr. Alana Parris, a Government Medical Officer attached to the Audiology Department, Ministry of Public Health, explained that the department is the main unit; however, there are other satellite clinics established in all of the administrative regions of the country, with the exception of Region Eight. A clinic is to be set up there very soon.

According to Dr. Parris, the ministry which has been partnering with Starkey since 2016, is very appreciative of the work by the Foundation and its help in providing the devices to persons who cannot afford.

The mission targets over 650 patients from Georgetown and other regions who were previously identified by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) with hearing loss but could not have afforded to purchase the costly device.

Along with the hearing aid, each patient is given a pouch containing batteries for lifetime use of the device. Should patients encounter any trouble-shooting issues afterwards, Starkey Foundation has set in place an on-going after-care service. The pouch is also to be used for safekeeping of the hearing aid when the patient is sleeping.

To allow for the smooth execution of the exercise, the tarmac and the main building of the

Cliff Anderson Sports Hall were utilised. On the tarmac several tents were mounted for registration and patient education purposes. At the latter, the patients were briefed on the various stages they were required to go through before being outfitted with a device.

At the patient education and counselling stations, sign language interpreters were on hand to translate the spoken word to the deaf, some of whom were not accompanied by a relative.

In the main building ear screening, Otoscopy (addressing issues such as wax or infection), hearing and fitting with hearing aids, counselling on the use and care of the hearing-aids and earmold/s were conducted by other officials.

Head of the Audiology Department, Dr. Ruth Quaicoe, in expressing appreciation for the service offered by Starkey in collaboration with the ministry, cautioned persons about being exposed to excessive noise.

The mission which started work in Guyana in 2016 and was last here in 2018, will, on Friday, February 20, travel to Lethem to conduct a similar exercise.

Starkey Hearing Foundation is a global non-profit organisation founded by William F. Austin, which gives the gift of hearing to people in need in the United States, the Caribbean and other counties around the world.