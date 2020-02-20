ANUG launches ‘creating the balance’ manifesto

– to collaborate with TNM and LJP to oversee Joint Services vote on Friday

By Naomi Parris

WITH two weeks away from the March 2 polls and members of the Joint Services set to cast their ballots on Friday, A New and United Guyana (ANUG) on Tuesday launched its manifesto.

The party’s presidential candidate, Ralph Hari Narayen Ramkarran told reporters that ANUG’s aim is to not allow the PNC or PPP to have a majority of seats in Parliament.

During the launch that was held at the Georgetown Cricket Club, Ramkarran, along with executive members of the party Mark France and Timothy Jonas, said The New Movement (TNM), the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) and ANUG will collaborate with each other to oversee voting by members of the Joint Services.

France, who is the party’s coordinator, related that he had a meeting with the Guyana Elections Commission Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield to assess how the smaller parties will have representatives at polling stations on Friday.

Since these parties are small in numbers, the trio who have vowed that if they should win a seat in Parliament to never coalesce with the two major political parties in Guyana, will collaborate with each other to dispatch executives at the various polling stations.

Ramkarran also said that while ANUG’s manifesto may appear smaller compared to other smaller political parties, it is the only one with a realistic, unique and revolutionary plan for Guyana.

He noted that based on Guyana’s history of ethnic voting, ANUG does not expect to win the 2020 elections; thus, the party’s plans and promises are based on what it can deliver to the Guyanese people if it wins a seat or two in Parliament.

“We have one central issue which is containing the vision which we set out on page three (of the manifesto), that vision is the existence of consensual, shared governance in a democratic political system in Guyana, where all social groups are proportionately represented and political leaders are accountable to the electorate,” he told reporters.

He added that ANUG’s mission is to win enough seats in the National Assembly to prevent a majority government in Parliament and to compel the two major political parties to formally or informally co-operate with each other.

The first and main priority, he noted, is constitutional reform to introduce a consensual democratic regime representing the interests of all Guyanese without preference or exclusion.

Meanwhile, France related that the party has also set out plans to accommodate members of the LGBTQ community.

He noted that should ANUG have a say in Parliament, they will push for laws to protect the LGBTQ community.

“This is a very important voting block and A New and United Guyana has in their plans whereby we can have effective representation of this voting block and it is very important to include everyone and ensure that their rights as governed by the Constitution of Guyana are well represented.”

Guyana, like many Caribbean countries, is not the most tolerant when the topic of homosexuality is raised; hence, most Guyanese frown upon members of the LGBTQ community.

ANUG, France said, is a party for all Guyanese and no one should be afraid of casting their ballots for the party.