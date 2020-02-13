Guyana’s Oil and Gas Industry getting a boost to handle safety issues in a better manner

THE Guyana Training College for International Skills hosted a business meeting for Guyanese companies involved primarily in the oil and gas industry, at the Guyana Marriott on Monday, February 10, 2020, under the theme “2020 vision to Oil and Gas Excellence in Safety and Quality”

The college is seeking to provide certified training to better equip companies in Guyana to deal with issues as it relates to oil and gas safety and quality.

Facilitator of the meeting, Renwick McCave, a registered nurse from the Twin Island Republic (Trinidad and Tobago), a specialist in critical care – made the point that the course that will be offered in Guyana caters for everyone working in the oil and gas sector. “Even those who aren’t working in the sector but are exposed to the sector of Guyana’s now-emerging oil industry need to be equipped with the necessary tools to deal with safety and quality issues, should the need arise in their environment.”

The college offers training in the areas of first aid, heart saver courses, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR,) the use of AED – a device that is used for the diagnosis of the life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias and is able to treat it through defibrillation. The college will also focus on dealing with the management of stress in the workplace and emergency care and safety Institutions in the oil and gas industry.

The training for certification of courses offered by the college will be for duration of two days. For that reason the college wants the training to be a trainer-to-trainer programme.