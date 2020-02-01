‘Chunik’ denies shooting Corentyne farmer

…victim was accused of cattle-rustling

AS investigations continue into the murder of rice farmer Parmanand Lakeram , called “Bachan” or “Fancy”, a farmer of Lot 53 Section ‘B’ #58 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, the man who was identified as the alleged shooter by the victim remains in police custody but continues to deny any involvement into the crime.

The man,identified as ‘Chunik’, turned himself over to the police on Friday afternoon, hours after the bulled riddled body of Lakeram was found in a sitting position by the side of his vehicle in the Number 68 Village backdam.

The police have since recovered a motorcycle belonging to the deceased which was reportedly stolen and was found further into the backlands. The motor cycle was believed to have been the same one used in the commission of the crime and sleuths are dusting for prints and other evidence to confirm same.

The Guyana Chronicle has been reliably informed that the deceased was accused of being involved in cattle-rustling.The source revealed that at the time of his demise, he was in the process of loading two stolen cows into his motor bus when he heard the motor bike approaching.

As he went to investigate, he directed his two workers to hide in the bushes but he was met with gunshots causing him to retreat. While running away he reportedly shouted out to his workers to “run!run boy run! Chunik just shot me!” the source revealed.

After a few moments, the assailant left and Lakeram’s workers went to check on him. They found him sitting motionless against the wheel of his motor bus GGG 9281 with several gunshot wounds about his body,including two to his head.

The men reportedly walked the one mile distance from the public road and notified the brother of Lakeram of what had transpired.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and the body was removed and taken to the

Skeldon Hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead. The workers were taken into custody assisting with investigations.

‘Chunick’ reportedly turned himself in at the Springlands Police Station after he learnt that he was wanted by the police. He along with the Lakeram’s two workers remain in custody as the investigations continue.