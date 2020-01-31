GDF rank dies after bike collides with car

A MOTHER is mourning the loss of her 20-year-old son, Misteno Thomas, who perished in an accident Wednesday night on the Capoey Public Road, on the Essequibo Coast.

According to the police investigations, Private Thomas of Lot 51 Middle Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara, was the rider of motor cycle CK 1172 which was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Capoey Public Road at a fast rate of speed around 23:00hrs Wednesday.

He is said to have lost control of the motor cycle which ended up in the path of a motorcar bearing registration HB7499,which was proceeding north along the western side of the said road. Police said the front of the motorcycle collided with the front right side of the car. The impact flung the deceased into the air; thereafter he landed on the front right-side window screen of the car and then fell onto the roadway.

Thomas, who sustained injuries to his head and about his body, was picked up in an unconscious condition by passersby and transported by a police vehicle to the Suddie Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The Guyana Chronicle spoke to the mother of the deceased, Mona Moses, who described her son as a very jovial person, who had the ability to keep everyone around him happy and laughing. “The last time I saw my son was Wednesday, when he was leaving home to go to Friendship to pick up his friend, so that they could go to Georgetown together. The last thing I told him was to take a car instead of walking over to Friendship. His death is tough on me because 10 months before this, I lost his younger brother in an accident as well” Moses detailed.

March of this year would make three years since Misteno joined the Guyana Defence Force and he was stationed at the Third infantry Battalion, in Anna Regina, Essequibo. The body of the deceased is presently lying at the Suddie Mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination, while police investigations are ongoing.