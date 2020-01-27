Fruta Conquerors U-20 are new Turbo Champs!

ON a drama-filled night, the Fruta Conquerors U-20 FC emerged champions of the 2019/2020 Turbo Knock out football tournament.

Playing under lights at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue, the final featured two of the best young teams in the tournament going pound for pound.

But in the end, the LIMACOL champs, Fruta Conquerors, completed the double via a 3-1 margin over their GFC Counterparts.

The scoring was lead through a captain’s intervention as Nicholas Mc Arthuer’s 16th minute strike broke the tension that had filled the ministry of Education Ground on Carifesta Avenue.

Before that, there was tension in the air as both teams were eager not to make any mistakes.

GFC sunk deeper in the hole when their player, Joshua Braithwaite, picked up a red card in the 26th minute, leaving them both a goal and a man down.

Still, they continued to fight through the first half with the score moderately poised at 1-0.

On the resumption of the second half, however, Jeremy Garrette in the 46th minute added Fruta’s U-20’s second goal of the night.

Things would seem over for the GFC side and Ravon Bailey confirmed this with his goal in the 85th.

The GFC side would not leave the field without scoring though as Kelsey Benjamin expertly converted his penalty four minutes into Injury time.

With the win, Fruta pocketed $400,000, while GFC picked up $200,000.

In the third-place playoff, Northern Rangers beat Pouderoyen 1-0 thanks to Damian Williams in the 34th.