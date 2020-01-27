Driver in Craig fatal accident gets bail

A 27-year-old man was on Monday, January 27, 2020, released on a total of $1.5M bail after he was charged with dangerous driving during an accident which claimed the life of a motorcyclist along the Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara(EBD).

Quacy Decunha of Supply, EBD appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied that on January 25, 2020, at Craig Public Road, he drove motor car PVV 8691 in a dangerous manner resulting in the death of Dhanraj Budhram, 47, of Belle West, Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara.

He was also charged for failure to render assistance, failure to stop at the scene after an accident, failure to report the accident, driving without a motor license, driving an uninsured motor vehicle. Decunha also denied the five charges.

Magistrate Latchman released Decunha on a total of $1.5M bail and adjourned the matter until February 13, 2020.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that the father of five was killed in the wee hours of Saturday morning, after he was struck by a motorcar while riding his motorcycle on his way home at Craig Village, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Reports indicate that Budhram, who was employed at Gafoor’s Complex at Land of Canaan, was travelling home when, in the wee hours of Saturday morning, when motorcar PVV 8691, which was driven by Dechuna, crashed into him on the roadway.

Dechuna fled the scene after the accident while another motorcar driver, who witnessed the accident, recorded the licence plate of the car involved and stayed on the scene until the police arrived.

Budhram was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

The driver, who witnessed the accident reported the matter to the police, while Dechuna six hours later showed up with his lawyer and surrender himself.