I RECEIVED an email to speak about a condition from which I personally know a lot of people suffer. It’s usually pretty debilitating and affects their everyday lives.

Hypochondria, also known as illness anxiety disorder, is a long-term condition in which a person is excessively and unjustifiably worried about having an illness. It’s an inaccurate perception that there is something wrong with the body or mind, as there is no evidence of any actual illness. An individual with hypochondria is commonly known as a hypochondriac.

These people become alarmed at the slightest headache, possibly thinking it’s a brain tumour; stomach issues, possibly thinking its stomach cancer; a sad day, possibly thinking it’s depression and so on and so forth.

It’s a preoccupation with the idea of illness; worry about minor symptoms and being easily alarmed by them; repeatedly checking the body for any signs of disease; avoiding places that one feels may be a health risk; frequently searching the internet for new illnesses; frequently making doctor’s appointments, yet finding little to no reassurance if they are cleared by a doctor. More often than not, they are cleared by a doctor but still believe that there is a medical issue present. If a doctor is not an accessible option, they just worry and take whichever home remedy they believe is best.

It’s a preoccupation which creates added psychological distress such as high worry and stress levels and can even create further physical symptoms such as high blood pressure.

Hypochondria is considered a mental illness, particularly as a somatoform disorder, very highly associated with anxiety disorder. It manifests in so many ways such as intrusive thoughts, physical sensations, preoccupation of the mind and time and often check-ups with doctors, family or friends.

Hypochondriasis is often accompanied by other psychological disorders, including anxiety, depression, phobias and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). This makes it quite difficult as mental health issues which accompany these illnesses produce their own physical symptoms, which create additional worry for the hypochondriac.

There have been a few documented causes of hypochondria. Having overly protective guardians who focused on illness is one, indicating that it is somewhat a learned behaviour. Someone who may have recovered from a serious illness may also develop hypochondria. Also, highly stressful situations such as the death of loved ones can bring about or worsen this disorder. There has yet to be studies to show a true genetic component of the illness.

One may be likely to develop hypochondria if there is a major life change, a period of high stress, a threat or recovery from a serious illness, abuse as a child, neglect as a child and excessive health-related Internet use. Thanks to the Internet, becoming or being a hypochondriac is much easier than it used to be.

Hypochondria can cause further complications such as familial or relationship issues, financial problems as well as motivation, productivity and general performance at work.

Treatment for hypochondria includes therapy such as cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT), which helps the afflicted to learn skills which manage their thoughts and behaviours. It helps to identify the fears, become more aware of why they are there, change the way one responds to them, as well as learn skills to cope. While there is no medication specifically for hypochondria, medication may be prescribed for the anxiety which comes with the illness.

The University of Maryland Medical Center (UMM) suggests many alternative therapies that might relieve symptoms such as avoiding stimulants such as coffee and tobacco, limiting alcohol, keeping a healthy diet and exercise regimen, as well as practising calming activities such as meditation.

Remember to also look at the real evidence and ask yourself the real probability of something occurring. Think of other possible explanations. Try your best not to go to the worst-case scenario. If you have access to the internet, stop looking up your ‘symptoms.’ If it’s to the point where it is affecting your daily life, seek professional help. It is best to try and stick to one doctor, one who may know your medical history. And finally, learn about your condition, the more you know about it, the better and there is greater likelihood of overcoming it.

Thank you everyone for reading. Please feel free to send me your list or any other topic you’d like to talk about to caitlinvieira@gmail.com

If you would like to book an appointment with me, please message or WhatsApp 623-0433