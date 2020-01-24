Rupee & KI to heat up Youth Village this weekend

BARBADIAN Soca singer Rupee and Trinidadian Chutney Soca singer KI are scheduled to headline the Saturday international concert that will bring the curtains down on the two-day Republic Golden Jubilee Youth Village that starts today at the D’Urban Park.

Opening for the pair will be Guyana’s “Miss Winey, Winey” Timeka Marshall, and reigning Soca Monarch Brandon Harding, while DJ Energy is going to be handling the turntable to provide the mixes, and “Mr. Wickedee”, Malcolm Ferreira, will act as host.

Prior to the concert, at 19:00hrs to be exact, renowned local fitness trainer Noshavyah King is going to help you get in shape a little with her “Zumba Party” that’s scheduled to run about an hour-and-a-half. There’s also a “Talent Fiesta”, where some 24 acts of young and upcoming Guyanese performers are scheduled to showcase.

On Friday, when the event opens, there’s going to be a fashion display and performances by the Calibro Band.

And let’s not forget that all of this is absolutely free, being a part of Guyana’s momentous 50th Republic Anniversary celebrations, organised by the Ministry of Social Cohesion.

Notwithstanding all the entertaining stuff, the event is way more than just entertainment, as it’s providing a vibing environment to package a lot of education and useful information for young people.

The main focus of the event will be its grand exhibition, where young persons can find a lot of useful information, particularly as it pertains to business and employment.

The exhibition will run on both days, and is aimed at showcasing the work of young people and includes booths from several government ministries, NGOs and private businesses.

“The focus is on education, training and providing young people with information on entrepreneurship, how they can access grants and so forth,” shared Youth Village Coordinator, Adeti DeJesus.

“There are a number of activities that will be held throughout the event. We’re going to have a part with speeches talking about Guyana’s history leading up to the 50th [Republic] Anniversary, and we will have someone speak on leadership and young people’s role in transforming Guyana,” DeJesus said.

On Friday, a “Reflection of Guyana’s History Leading Up to the 50th Republic Anniversary” remarks are scheduled to be made by Director of Public Communications Imran Khan; while “Leadership and Youth’s Role in Transforming Guyana” remarks will be made by Ronald Austin Jr.

The feature address is scheduled to be delivered by Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton, while Director of Youth Leslyn Boyce is also set to speak.

DeJesus noted that the focus of the “Talent Fiesta” and “Fashion Display” was placed on making the platform one for developing young Guyanese, and not so much those who veterans in the industry.

“The fashion display is to provide an opportunity for young persons who are not necessarily established and well known; it’s to give young persons who are up and coming the opportunity to display some of their pieces from their collections. Just like the “Talent Fiesta” is to give young people who have talent, whether it’s dancing, singing, spoken word or so forth, an opportunity to display their talent, so other young persons could be motivated to do the same, or promoters can see them and so forth,” she related.

The concert is being held in collaboration with King Leo Promotions.

“When we understood the 2020 vision of the Youth Village, we were very happy to be a part of it. I’m pretty sure he’s going to bring a lot of vibes. We’re proud to be a part of the celebrations and the youth village,” noted company representative Jonathan Beepat.

“King Leo Promotions is a family-owned promotions group. With a team of business-oriented members. Each of us has our professional lives but our passion for Guyanese culture is our driving force for being involved in entertainment and the creative arts industry.”