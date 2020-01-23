Big gains for Guyana in anti-corruption fight

…jumps to 85th of global ranking

Guyana has improved its rating to 85 in the latest Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) and is listed as one of several countries which made significant improvements since 2012.

Guyana is now tied with Kuwait and Trinidad and Tobago, according to the report.

Last year Guyana was ranked at 93 out of the 180 countries which were looked at.

The index ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

The index is based on analysis of 13 surveys and expert assessments to measure public sector corruption.