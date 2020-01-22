Accused drug trafficker granted bail

ACTING Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, on January 21, 2020, granted $10,000 bail to a 37-year-old pork-knocker charged with ‘possession of narcotics’.

Desmond Rigby, of Sophia, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charge, when it was read to him.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on January 20, 2020, at Bartica Police Station, he had, in his possession, 22 grams of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

“They search me and found a set of weed in my pocket I don’t know how it reach there, is them put it in there,” Rigby said as he cried in court.

Police prosecutor made no objections to bail being granted to Rigby and told the court that Rigby was taken to the police station, a search was conducted and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems were found in his pants pocket.

Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus released Rigby on $10,000 bail and ordered that he report to the Bartica police station every fortnight, on a Friday, until the completion of the matter.

The matter was adjourned until January 29, 2020, at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.