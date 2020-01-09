Turkey seeks extradition of former Ramada Princess hotel manager

…police issues wanted bulletin

Reports are that the Turkish authorities are seeking the extradition of former General Manager of the Ramada Princess Hotel, Ugur Turetgen.

The Guyana Police Force issued a wanted bulletin for the 44-year old Turetgen whose last address was given as Track ‘B’ Block ‘Z’ Providence, East Bank Demerara. The police said he is wanted for questioning in relation to Fraud and Immigration Violation.

According to reports, Turkish authorities are seeking the assistance of local police on the man’s whereabouts.

Police said anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Ugur Turetgen is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 226-9834, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.