Two New Year bundles of joy delivered at Suddie Hospital

Excitement and joy were in the voices of two mothers after they delivered their newborn babies on New Year’s morning at the Suddie Public Hospital in Region Two.

The two mothers said that they felt blessed having delivered on such a significant day, January, 1, 2020.The two mothers, Angelica Smith and Samantha Peters, delivered their babies earlier than expected.

Delivering the first baby boy was nineteen-year-old Smith of Bushlot village on the Essequibo Coast. She had a normal delivery and her baby weighed 2 kg. She delivered around 3:13 am. For Smith, the experience was normal since it was her second child.

She said she is excited to go home to her husband, Dexter Benons, so that they can celebrate their second child.

“Getting a baby is excited and painful at the moment but after seeing you baby everything changes,” Smith said.

Delivering the second baby was 39-year-old Samantha Peters of Darthmouth village. She delivered a bouncing baby girl who weighed 3 kg. She said she did not decide a name for the baby as yet but her husband, Kent Cornette, has several names in mind. She said her delivery was normal and she thanked the nurses and doctors of Ward 3 at the hospital for their assistance.