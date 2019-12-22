Christmas and Mental Health

To all those celebrating Christmas- I wish you the very best that the days have to offer. To those who aren’t, I hope you are still using the day to relax and spend time with your loved ones anyway as these days have shown to have important mental health benefits.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day have always been my favourite days of the year. Most importantly, how I feel about it and what I enjoy the most have evolved and grown as I have. When I was a child, nothing made me happier than to see the gifts pile up under the tree, like most I’m sure. Now, I get a quarter of the presents I once did but the same excitement comes from the simplest of things. I feel genuinely happy when I hear my sister sing her favourite carols, I feel instant joy when I see Christmas decorations and I get almost too excited when I smell Pepper pot and Christmas cookies.

I would like to acknowledge those that may be suffering from mental health issues and therefore, are not in the ‘Christmas Spirit’. As much as I love the holidays, I am aware of the added stress, pressure and overindulgence which may negatively influence so many.

If you feel this way, I want you to know that you’re not alone and I hope this piece can provide some sort of relief and maybe even joy.

When we think of Christmas, many things such as holiday leave, indulgence, family time and presents enter our mind. While these have their faults, like anything else- they also have wonderful benefits.

For the lucky ones, family traditions come out at Christmas. Whether it is opening presents while eating breakfast together, watching ‘Home Alone’ or carolling together, family traditions unite all generations and create memories that strengthen the family unit.

This happens as most people are in a better mood during this holiday season. I am certain that I smile and laugh more at Christmas than at any other time of the year. This is great as my research shows that a good belly laugh lowers blood pressure and stress while increases mood and general immune system functioning.

The season encourages socialisation. We actually see most of our friends and family face to face rather than on a screen. This type of communication drastically improves our mental health and physical well- being. The season is also a baby booming one – my research shows that contraception sales double in December. Slightly inappropriate I know but completely true.

I also love Christmas as it keeps me in the now. Very often, when I’m out having a good time, I tend to think of what I have to do or what I should be doing. I notice that I do not feel that way during the holidays- I enjoy my time off, I enjoy every conversation and I enjoy the present moment- and you can too!

As importantly, Christmas encourages generosity, gratitude, kindness and forgiveness. You do not have to conduct scientific studies to come to the conclusion that giving and receiving gifts come with an emotional high. Forget receiving for a second, the selfless act of giving strongly correlates with happiness and has uncontrollable benefits. We all know that feeling of giving someone special a gift that we know they will love. I believe that money cannot buy happiness unless you spend it on other people. Kindness and giving are contagious. When we give, we aren’t only giving to the immediate recipient but we are creating a ripple effect of kindness and generosity that may reach even hundreds of other people which we have not yet met. I also love Christmas because I know charity increases during this period. Be a part of that chain!

If you are still worried about how you’re going to get through the remainder of the season, here are some simple tips for keeping your Mental Health good and stable.

1. Get proper sleep and rest!

2. Keep eating and exercising well. If you haven’t been at all, do it. Both release good endorphins as well as keep you happy and energetic. Also, considering the amount of food and alcohol one might consume, it couldn’t hurt.

3. Decide which events and activities are the most significant and only do those. Try not to overexert yourself.

4. Have realistic expectations of what these events are going to be. Some people aren’t nicer with the season.

5. Take some personal time and relax.

6. Practice gratitude.

7. Speak to a professional if needed.

I believe that we all want to feel happy, loved and at peace and what better time to push for that than now, when the feelings of joy and appreciation are everywhere we look – the decorations, the joyful words and songs streaming through our radios and television? Do your best to remain positive and hopeful.

Thanking you for reading. Please keep sending any topics you’d like to talk about to caitlinvieira@gmail.com

Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 223-0001, 223-0009, 623-4444, 600-7896

Say Yes to Life and No to Drugs! Always