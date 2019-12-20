Latter-day Saints sign pact with GPHC to supply equipment to perform vitreoretinal surgery

THE Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has entered into an agreement to supply the equipment needed to perform vitreoretinal surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Presently, Guyanese who need retina surgery have to travel to Trinidad. The church will also supply three surgeons, who will visit for one week each and train Dr. Arlene Bobb-Semple, Ophthalmologist and Vitreoretinal Surgeon, and Dr. Shailendra Sugrim, Head of the Department of Ophthalmology.

In a release, the church said the majority of the equipment has arrived at the hospital and the first surgeries should take place in late January or February, contingent on the final shipment of equipment arriving in country.

A team from the GPHC, led by its CEO, Brigadier George Lewis, met with Elder William and Sister Sandra Bohne, Humanitarian Aid Missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to finalize the arrangements.