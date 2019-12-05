Century Palm Gardens unveils community project

A GROUP of residents from the Century Palm Gardens area in Durban Backlands have stepped up to reclaim the glory of their once beautiful community, having become disgusted of seeing parapets, drains and alleyways overrun with grass, hearing frequent complaints of the break- and-enter and larceny of residences by unknown individuals, and of bandits who terrorise and rob persons as they enter or leave the community.

Their bold initiative was commended by Mayor of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Narine, and Commissioner of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) Trevor Benn during a simple unveiling ceremony of a “Welcome to Century Palm Gardens’’ sign erected in the vicinity of the Children’s Convalescent Home in Durban Backlands.

Chief coordinator of the project and resident of the area, Gem Madhoo-Nascimento of Guyana Theatre Industry fame said the initiative is overseen by about 10 residents who initially began discussing among themselves the ills befalling the community and the fact that a number of senior citizens reside there. First, a WhatsApp group was created among them and later when they began reaching out to other residents, another was formed with about 60 residents so far onboard. Ideas discussed at the coordinating level are filtered to the residents, and they too can propose ideas, she added. Madhoo-Nascimento particularly noted its usefulness, in that whenever a suspicious character or characters are sighted lingering in the community, or near a resident’s home, all members are immediately alerted via a WhatsApp message posted in the group.

Commenting on the signage project, which also includes erecting street names at the head of all the streets in the community, Madhoo-Nascimento said that

with the GLSC as the main sponsor, they also received assistance from corporate businesses like Demerara and Trinidad Mutual (DTM), and Eureka Medical Laboratory, Simple Logistics and Tropical Products among other companies. The Mayor and City Council assisted with skip bins into which the garbage is placed prior to removal.

Madhoo-Nascimento disclosed that she has learnt that it is the first time that the community is benefitting from street signs. In addition to the cleaning of drains and weeding of the parapets, she said that of paramount importance is the security of the community.

As of now, for a small monthly fee, made possible through contributions made by residents, the community is being assisted by a vigilante group that operates in the Lodge area.

She expressed the hope that the project they have started will serve as an impetus for residents of other communities to do likewise in their respective communities.

In addition to the unveiling, a fund-raising barbeque event was on-going at Madhoo-Nascimento’s residence.

Mayor Narine, in brief remarks, commended the effort being undertaken by the residents as “a great step”, adding that he is looking for similar support from the private sector and other government agencies. Noting that the GL&SC has played “a big role”, he urged that everyone put their shoulders to the wheel and assist in development for the betterment of the city, as the council alone cannot shoulder the burden. He thanked the residents for their sterling effort.

Benn echoed similar sentiments as he commended Madhoo-Nascimento and other members of the coordinating team for spearheading the initiative and making it a success. He remarked that when his agency was contacted for assistance, he did not hesitate as he saw it as good opportunity. He, too, called for more corporate support to members of not only that community but others that seek to engage in enhancement projects to elevate their communities, and to give some meaning to the work.

The GL&SC is located on Hadfield Street a stone’s throw from the Durban Backlands area, and according to Benn, the agency has been supporting other community initiatives within the area, including the Enterprise Primary School.

He, too, encouraged the residents to continue the good work in uplifting their community, adding that while some people look to the government and the municipality to do everything, residents also have a role to play. He views the Century Palm Gardens project by its residents as a positive way forward.

Meanwhile, M&CC councillor with responsibility for that constituency, Shonelle Smith-Daniels, in an invited comment, told the Guyana Chronicle that while she is aware of the concerns of the residents, the Council at times finds itself in a financial bind when it comes to lending support to all of the communities needing assistance.

She, too, hailed the initiative taken by the residents, noting that such efforts by residents of other communities would be welcome.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were Mrs. Shonda Williams, GL&SC Human Resources Manager; City Councillor, Dr. Dawn Stewart-Lyken; Durban Backlands resident Kit Nascimento, and a handful of residents.