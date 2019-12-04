GDF awards 500 soldiers, civilian employees with cash

CHIEF-of- STAFF Brigadier Patrick West on Tuesday awarded 500 soldiers and civilian employees with monetary incentives for outstanding performances during the year.

The activity was the traditional incentive ceremony held in the auditorium of Base Camp Ayanganna.

The awardees were selected from every unit across the force.

Brigadier West congratulated the awardees for being duly recognised by their respective commanders.

“Because of your efforts, we had a good year,” he said.

The chief-of-staff also said he was proud of the fact that those individuals could be justly rewarded for efforts which they have made to improve their own standards.

The annual incentive ceremony is meant to recognise and reward the efforts of general exemplary performance, foster morale and encourage teamwork.