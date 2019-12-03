Diamond man remanded for marijuana possession

Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Tuesday December 3, 2019, remanded a 38-year-old man to prison for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Micheal Haynes of Diamond, East Bank Demerara appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charge when it was read to him.

Particulars of the charge stated that on November 29, 2019, at Diamond Housing Scheme, he had in his possession 44 kilograms, 200 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Police prosecutor Adduni Inniss objected to bail being granted to Haynes based on the nature of the offence and the penalty attached.

Inniss also told the court that on the day in question, police acting on information,went to Lot 1080 Diamond Housing Scheme where they made contact with Haynes and a search was conducted at his home.

Inniss stated that while searching one of the bedrooms in the man’s home, the narcotic was found. Further searches were carried out in another room and a blue barrel containing suspected leaves, seeds and stems were also found. Haynes was then escorted to the narcotic branch where he was arrested and later charged.

The prosecutor added that Haynes also admitted ownership of the narcotics.

Magistrate Isaac-Marcus after listening to the prosecutor remanded the man to prison and adjourned the matter until December 9, 2019.