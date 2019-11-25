Discipline and community-wide partnership drive District 10’s athletics dominance – manager Carmen Small

DISTRICT 10 continues to produce champions because they work hard together and with a plan, their successful manager, Carmen Small, said after her team won their fifth consecutive title and 18th overall at the just concluded 59th edition of the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships.

“Talent wins events, but teamwork wins our championship,” Small noted.

At the Nationals, Upper Demerara-Kwakwani were able to dominate the students’ leg of the track and field competition, while they finished second in the cycling and swimming and fourth in the teachers’ competition, which earned them 68 overall points; nine more than second place finishers, North Georgetown.

Although several of the districts improved in various disciplines, none showed as much consistency as the champions.

According to Small, that consistency is not due to talent alone, but to a systematic approach.

“For years, we start preparing for these championships soon after returning from the previous one. We would have Inter-Schools Relay Championships, Relay Festival; we would have U-8 and U-10 Championships in preparation for the next year.”

The experienced official, who has managed the side every year over the five years of dominance, added that they are always focused on getting better and, over the years, have concentrated heavily on bettering their weak areas.

Additionally, the side has not relied on big names alone and has been able to address their longevity.

“In the past five years, we would have used our strategies, we developed a clinic, a nursery…because of the nursery preparations for these championships, we always have someone in line.”

Small added that although the aging athletes leave, many of them still help the younger crop whenever they can.

“We have those athletes who would come back and coach the other children because we know that we are the defending champions and that we must come to defend our championships.”

Teamwork is not just between athletes and coaches, but the wider community. Small said that there is togetherness in the district, and both the regional democratic council and the Department of Education contribute. “We work hand-in-hand so that Linden must bring home the championship, because our pride would be at stake.”

Next year, Small is again looking to win; she is confident that title number 19 is within grasp.