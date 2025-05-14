Toshaos deny request for US-sanctioned Mohamed to enter their villages

–as ‘precautionary measure’ given allegations against him

IN a bold demonstration of their legal autonomy, some toshaos in the North Rupununi have collectively denied permission for US-sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed to enter their villages.

The move comes against the background of mounting accusations of corruption and financial impropriety against Mohamed, who was recently sanctioned by the United States Department of Treasury.

Acknowledging Mohamed’s philanthropic activities in some parts of Guyana, the leaders of the villages, in a letter to “representative of Team Mohamed, Charles Sugrim, said that the cause for concern about international sanctions and other allegations led to their decision.

The Village Councils insisted on their jurisdiction under the Amerindian Act of 2006, which states categorically that any individual wishing to enter village lands shall “apply for and obtain the permission of the Village Council.”

This system of law provides the Amerindian communities with a large degree of autonomy to determine who may visit their lands and under what conditions.

The leaders reiterated in their letter to Sugrim, that they are firm in their resolve, restating their desire to “uphold the governance systems established in law.”

In the letter, the toshaos cited the allegations surrounding the sanctions, including where it was alleged that Mohamed omitted 10,000 kilograms of gold from import and export declarations, which has the potential to avoid approximately $50 million in duty taxes from the Government of Guyana.

Compounding Mohamed’s legal troubles were recent actions by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

On April 8, 2025, GRA officials attempted to seize several luxury vehicles owned by Mohamed, a Ferrari, Land Rover Range Rover, and Toyota Land Cruiser, in relation to nearly $900 million in allegedly unpaid duties.

GRA stated that the officers were met with resistance in an attempt to seize those vehicles, including “an angry mob” which made the officers abandon the exercise and request police reinforcement. The matter is now before the court.